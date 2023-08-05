This Gulf country is 5th hottest country in the world

Kuwait City: Kuwait has been named the 5th hottest country in the world. According to El Dorado Weather website, the temperature at Kuwait International Airport reached 51 degrees Celsius. This is the fifth highest temperature in the world recently.

The temperature reached 51 degrees Celsius in Kuwait City and Jahra —the highest in the country.

Meanwhile, the Al-Ujairi Scientific Center announced that the summer season will enter its final stages with the entry of the klebin season on August 11, which is considered the last season in which temperatures rise and intensify. The klebin season lasts 13 days, which is the boundary between high temperature and moderate weather. The season is characterized by intense heat from the rays of the sun, but at the same time the humidity increases in the atmosphere, which contributes to a decrease in temperatures with the blowing of the south and southeast winds.