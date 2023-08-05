UAE authority announces partial road closure

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced a partial road closure. The authority has announced about the partial closure of the first two lanes on Jumeirah Street on the Al Manara Road intersection in Dubai.

The closure of the road is to take place during the weekend from 12am on Sunday, August 6, till 5am on Monday, August 7. The road will be closed for maintenance works. Residents are advised to use alternative routes and follow directional signs.