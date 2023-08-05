World University Games 2023: Jyothi Yarraji wins bronze medal

Chengdu: India’s Jyothi Yarraji won the bronze medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the FISU World University Games 2023 in Chengdu, China. Jyothi Yarraji improved better her previous national record by 0.04 seconds.

This was India’s second athletics medal at the Chengdu meet. Earlier, India’s Bhavani Bhagavathi Yadav claimed a bronze in the women’s long jump event. Amlan Borgohain added the third medal later in the day with a bronze in the men’s 200m event.

India’s medals tally now stands at 25 medals- 11 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze. As many as 14 medals- 8 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze- were won by India’s shooting contingent.

Around 230 Indian athletes are competing at the World University Games in Chengdu. The multi-sports meet will conclude on August 8.