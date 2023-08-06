Amid violence, Internet services to remain suspended in Haryana’s Nuh till August 8

Nuh: Haryana government on Sunday announced that mobile internet services will remain suspended in the Nuh district till August 8. The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in the district remain critical and tense.

‘Whereas, it has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioner Nub that the law and order situation has been reviewed and the conditions are still critical and tense in the district’, the statement said. ‘And whereas, after assessment of the current prevailing law & order situation as well as the recommendation of the Deputy Commissioner, Nuh, I am of the considered view that there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Nuh on account of misuse of Internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being/could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile Internet services, SMS services and other dongle services’, the statement added.

Violence had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana’s Nuh district, on Monday in Nuh that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards. Earlier on Friday, Haryana police said that as many as 141 people have been arrested and 55 FIRs registered in connection with the violence and rioting at Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday. The toll in the violence that broke out between two groups on Monday stood at 6, including 2 police homeguards, while another 88 were injured, police informed further.

‘In connection with the violence that took place during a religious procession, 55 FIRs have been registered so far and 141 people have been arrested. Another 88 people were injured in the clashes. The toll in the violence stands at 6’, a police officer said on Friday. Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police said it has filed 27 FIRs and arrested 38 accused persons, so far, in connection with the violence in Gurugram and adjoining districts, following the clashes in Nuh. ‘We have filed 27 FIRs and arrested 38 persons in connection with the recent violence in Gurugram. We have also taken 60 persons under preventive detention’, Varun Kumar Dhahiya, Assistant Police Commissioner (Gurugram), told ANI on Friday.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday, while alleging a bigger conspiracy behind the violence, said the culprits will not be spared. ‘The culprits will not be spared. Whoever masterminded the violence will also pay. The rioters will be made to pay for the damage to public property’, Vij added. The Home Minister informed further, ‘I would urge one and all to maintain peace and harmony. State police personnel and central paramilitary forces are deployed in adequate numbers to ensure peace. The situation is under control’. ‘I would also request people to refrain from posting any offensive or inflammatory content on social media. We have formed an inquiry committee, which is keeping an eye on each and every activity on social media. The matter is being investigated thoroughly’, Vij added.