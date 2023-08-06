Artisan creates 400-kilogram lock for the Ram Mandir

An elderly craftsman from Aligarh, renowned for its handmade locks, has painstakingly crafted a colossal 400 kg lock destined for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, set to open for devotees in January next year. Satya Prakash Sharma, an ardent devotee of Lord Ram, devoted months to create the “world’s largest handmade lock,” intending to present it to the Ram temple authorities later this year.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust officials are overwhelmed by offerings from countless devotees and are considering the placement of Sharma’s extraordinary lock. Coming from a family with a century-long tradition of making locks, Sharma has dedicated 45 years to honing his skills in Aligarh, famously known as the ‘taala nagri’ or the land of locks.

Sharma designed the monumental lock, standing 10 feet tall, 4.5 feet wide, and 9.5 inches thick, accompanied by a four feet key, with the Ram Temple in mind. Displayed at the annual Aligarh exhibition, he continues to refine and embellish his creation to perfection. This labor of love was not accomplished alone, as Sharma’s wife, Rukmani, also contributed to this ambitious venture.

The immense lock project came to life due to suggestions after previously creating a 6 feet tall and 3 feet wide lock. Despite the Rs 2 lakh expense and his life’s savings invested, Sharma took pride in this unprecedented endeavor for his city’s reputation as the hub of lock-making.

The Ram Mandir’s consecration ceremony is scheduled for January 21, 22, and 23 next year, with an invitation extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.