Bus falls into river in Jharkhand’s Giridih; 4 killed, 23 injured

Giridih: Four people has been killed in the Giridih bus accident, said the district administration on Sunday. As many as 23 people got injured in the accident. The accident took place at Giridih Dumri Road around 8.40 pm on Saturday night, when the bus fell into the Barakar river while on way to Giridih from Ranchi, Giridih Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Anil Kumar told PTI.

The injured were admitted to different hospitals. The exact number of passengers on the bus is still to be ascertained. Earlier today, Jharkhand minister Baby Devi visited a hospital and met the injured and their families. Devi also said that an compensation would be announced for the kins of the deceased.

In addition, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the district administration and police are engaged in rescue operations. Soren in a tweet in Hindi said ‘Sad news has been received that a bus from Ranchi to Giridih met with an accident in the Barakar river in Giridih, Jharkhand. Rescue work is being done by the district administration…’. Soren in a tweet in Hindi said ‘Sad news has been received that a bus from Ranchi to Giridih met with an accident in the Barakar river in Giridih’, Jharkhand.