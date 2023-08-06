Emirate in UAE announces temporary closure of all public parks

Sharjah: The Sharjah Municipality announced the temporary closure of all public parks. The parks were closed due to unstable weather. These parks are expected to reopen once the rainy days are over.

The civic body also urged engineering contractors and consultants to take the necessary precautions and make sure workers are safe at construction sites.

It also urged all motorists to strictly follow traffic regulations, including keeping a safe distance and slowing down. For emergencies, residents are urged to dial 993.