FISU World University Games: India wins 26 medals

Chengdu: India have won 26 medals including 11 gold, 5 silver, and 10 bronze in the 31st edition of FISU World University Games 2023 in Chengdu, China . India is now in fourth position in the medal table.

Indian contingents are competing in – archery, athletics, badminton, fencing, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, and volleyball. As many as 14 medals- 8 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze- were won by India’s shooting contingent.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: 134 participants share Dh200,000

Around 230 Indian athletes are competing at the World University Games in Chengdu. The multi-sports meet will conclude on August 8.