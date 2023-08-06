Infighting develops inside the BJP as a senior leader resigns

The simmering internal conflict within the ruling Gujarat BJP reached a boiling point on Saturday as three party office-bearers were arrested for defaming their own state party chief, CR Patil. This incident sheds light on at least six instances of intra-party mudslinging that occurred in the previous month.

The arrest of the three office-bearers led to their suspension by the Surat district BJP on Friday. In an unrelated development, the powerful state party general secretary, Pradeep Sinh Vaghela, resigned on Saturday under mysterious circumstances.

While addressing reporters at the BJP office in Gandhinagar, party general secretary Rajni Patel stated that Vaghela resigned due to personal reasons, and the party accepted his resignation. However, sources suggest that an anonymous pamphlet containing allegations against Vaghela had been circulating before his resignation, which occurred just a few days after the incident.

Pradeep Sinh Vaghela had been serving as the party’s general secretary since August 10, 2016. These unfolding events come at a time when discontent is rising within a section of the party, particularly in South Gujarat, against the party chief, CR Patil.

The situation indicates a deepening rift within the Gujarat BJP, with internal conflicts and accusations leading to the arrest and suspension of party members. As the party grapples with these internal challenges, it will need to address the growing discontent and work towards restoring unity and stability to maintain its strength in the state’s political landscape. The reasons behind the defamatory actions and the circumstances surrounding Vaghela’s resignation are yet to be fully disclosed, adding further complexity to the already tense situation within the party.