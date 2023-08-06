Jio launches new laptop in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Reliance Jio has launched a new laptop named ‘JioBook (2023)’ in India. This is the second laptop model from Jio.

JioBook (2023) is priced at Rs. 16,499. The laptop comes in a sole Jio Blue colour and is available for pre-order through Amazon, Reliance Digital’s e-commerce website, and leading retail stores. It will be go on sale starting August 5.

The JioBook (2023) runs on Android-based JioOS operating system and features an 11.6-inch HD (768X1,366 pixels) display. The 4G laptop has a plastic body and it comes with an inbuilt 4G SIM card. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek MT8788 processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. The available storage can be expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, an HDMI mini port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop packs dual stereo speakers and features a 2-megapixel Web camera as well. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, that is claimed to deliver up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge.