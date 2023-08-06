Lalu-Rahul meeting prompts speculation over Nitish cabinet rejig

Bihar Congress president, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, expressed confidence that his party would receive adequate representation in the cabinet and have its leaders accommodated in the state’s boards and commissions. This statement came a day after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met with RJD Chief Lalu Yadav and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in New Delhi. The meeting also discussed the expansion of the cabinet, and a date for the same is expected to be decided soon after discussions between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav.

Singh emphasized that several Congress leaders would be appointed to various boards and commissions in the state, as many of these bodies required reconstitution. He assured that the party’s members would undoubtedly find places in these roles.

Regarding Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the defamation case for alleged remarks against the Modi community, which led to his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP, Singh supported his party’s stance that Rahul was falsely implicated in the case. He added that while the truth may face hardships, it can never be defeated.

The meeting between Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav has sparked anticipation among Congress members in Bihar, who are hopeful for significant representation and recognition in the state’s government and associated bodies.