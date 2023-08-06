Mahzooz Draw: 134 participants share Dh200,000

Dubai: One lucky winner has won the grand prize of Dh10 million in this week’s Mahzooz draw. The winner won the fortune with raffle ID number 362728740.

134 participants matched four out of the five winning numbers 1, 3, 5, 8, 19 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000. They will get Dh1,492.53 each. 2,636 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each. Dh1,859,000 were awarded in prize money to 2771 participants.

Mahzooz has also announced Muhammad with the raffle ID number 36712579 as its first winner of its golden summer draw. The golden summer draw offers a participant an opportunity to win Dh50,000 worth of gold coins every week for a limited time.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.