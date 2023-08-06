Meeting of Parliamentary Committee presided over by Jaishankar, to analyse relations between India, US

In order to review recent developments in the India-US relationship and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US, the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for External Affairs met on Saturday under the chairmanship of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

According to a tweet from External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, the committee expressed gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic State visit and appreciated the ‘non-partisan support’ for the expansion of this crucial cooperation.

‘The Parliamentary Consultative Committee for External Affairs considered recent developments in the India-US relationship today. An engaging discussion held in a positive atmosphere on the benefits that these ties bring to the nation. Value the non-partisan support for growth of this vital partnership and appreciation of PM Narendra Modi’s landmark State Visit,’ he wrote in the tweet.

Defence, semiconductors, counterterrorism, visas, and India’s application for the United Nations Security Council were among the major subjects covered during the summit. The US was acknowledged as a crucial counterterrorism partner, a position they have held for a very long time.

Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were absent from the meeting, despite participation from a number of political groups.