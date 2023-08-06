Oppo launches A78 in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Oppo has launched its new A-series 4G smartphone in India. The smartphone named ‘A78’ is priced at Rs. 17,499 for 8GB + 128GB RAM storage configuration. It is available in Aqua Green and Mist Black colours and can be purchased via the company’s online store, Flipkart, and retail channels.

The Oppo A78 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on an unspecified version of Android with the company’s ColorOS 13.1 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.42-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 SoC with an Adreno 610 GPU, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Also Read: TVS launches Jupiter ZX Drum in India: Price, features

The Oppo A78 features a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 77-degree field of view and an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a 89-degree field of view and an f/2.4 aperture. It is also equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an 83-degree field of view and an f/2.0 aperture.

It supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and A-GPS connectivity. The handset is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack and has a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging.