TVS launches Jupiter ZX Drum in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler manufacturing brand TVS launched the Jupiter ZX Drum in the markets. The new scooter is offered at the starting price of Rs 84,468 (ex-showroom). Interested customers can book the TVS Jupiter ZX Drum either by visiting the company’s authorized dealership or the official website. The scooter is available in two colours – Starlight Blue and an exclusive Olive Gold.

The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum features a 110cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, CVTi engine that generates a max power of 7.77bhp at 7500 rpm and 8.8 Nm peak torque at 5500 rpm. The scooters offer 12-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tires. It also has 130mm drum brakes on each end.

The vehicle has been introduced with advanced features like TVS SmartXonnectTM Technology, which allows the customers to connect their phones to the scooter and monitor important information while on the run.