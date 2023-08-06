UP ATS arrests terrorist in Anantnag, J-K

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has apprehended a terrorist affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The ATS team, in collaboration with local authorities, successfully arrested Firdous Ahmad Dar in the Kokernag police station area on Friday. Following the completion of legal proceedings in Jammu and Kashmir, Dar was brought to Lucknow in transit remand on Saturday. The accused underwent a medical examination before being presented in court.

This arrest came after the ATS had previously apprehended Ahmed Raza alias Sharukh from Moradabad district, who was also suspected of having connections with the banned terror group Hizbul Mujahideen. During the initial interrogation, it was revealed that Dar had summoned Raza to Anantnag for terrorist training, and he was responsible for getting Raza enrolled in Hizbul Mujahideen.

Based on this critical information, the ATS sought and obtained a 14-day police custody of Dar from the court. The authorities are now likely to conduct further investigations to uncover more details about the terrorist network and any potential threats posed by the group. This operation reflects the continued efforts of law enforcement agencies in combating terrorism and maintaining peace and security in the region.