After Lok Sabha membership reinstated, Rahul Gandhi arrives in Parliament

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Parliament on Monday after the Lok Sabha secretariat revoked his suspension from the House today. Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) alliance leaders raised ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’ slogans as they welcomed him to Parliament.

Upon reaching Parliament Housse, the Congress leader paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He also updated his account bio on X (formerly known as Twitter) from ‘Dis’Qualified MP’ to ‘Member of Parliament’. Congress leaders were also seen distributing sweets outside the Parliament. Earlier today Lok Sabha Secretariat Gandhi’s membership after Supreme Court had on August 4 stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case.

The apex court issued notices to the Gujarat government and the complainant in July on an appeal of the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order. The Gujarat High Court, had, in its order earlier, declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court over the ‘Modi surname’ remark. After his conviction in the case, Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Kerala’s Wayanad on March 24.