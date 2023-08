Dubai: The Dubai Municipality has announced the temporary closure of public parks. The decision was taken due to unstable weather. Earlier the authority has announced temporary closure of night swimming at beaches.

Earlier, the Sharjah Municipality announced the temporary closure of all public parks. The parks were closed due to unstable weather. These parks are expected to reopen once the rainy days are over.