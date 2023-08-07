‘Anti-constitutional, anti-federalistic, anti-democratic’: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Delhi services Bill

New Delhi : Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (amendment) Bill is anti-constituitional, anti-federalistic, and anti-democratic, ahead of its presentation in Rajya Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

‘We are very clear that we will oppose it as it is anti-federalism, anti-constitutional and anti-democratic. Whoever is supporting it, should know that today it is happening in Delhi which is a Union Territory, tomorrow it will happen in your state’, said Shiv Sena MP Chaturvedi. Furthermore, taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chaturvedi said, ‘The BJP is centralising power so much that it will find some other loophole in the constitution tomorrow and do it in the other states…I expect everybody to oppose this bill’.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also referred the bill as an ‘attack on the federal structure’. ‘This bill is an attack on the federal structure of India. During the elections, they (BJP) had said that they will give statehood to Delhi but lost the election to Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal’s govt is doing good work in various fields including education, health. They are jealous… We will oppose it in the Rajya Sabha’, said Raut. Notably, as the Delhi Servicves Bill sailed smoothly through the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minster Amit Shah is set to move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha today.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been seeking opposition parties’ support against the Ordinance, has issued issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha members, asking them to be present in the House on August 7 and 8. The Bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.