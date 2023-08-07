Barbie’s Global Box Office Hits $1B, Historic Feat for Director Greta Gerwig.

Warner Bros. Pictures, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery, announced on Sunday that the film ‘Barbie’ has reached an impressive milestone, surpassing $1 billion in global box office ticket sales since its release on July 21. According to Warner Bros., the fantasy-comedy movie earned $459 million from domestic theatres (including the United States and Canada) and an additional $572.1 million from overseas markets, bringing its total to $1.0315 billion. Media analytics firm Comscore confirmed this record-breaking achievement.

The film, directed and written by Oscar-nominated Greta Gerwig, not only secured commercial success but also marked a historic moment for Gerwig as the first female filmmaker to surpass the billion-dollar benchmark as a solo director, as declared by Warner Bros.

In its third weekend in theatres, ‘Barbie’ continued to draw massive audiences, with a global weekend revenue of $127 million – $53 million from domestic receipts and $74 million from overseas markets, according to Comscore.

Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, and Andrew Cripps, president of international distribution, expressed their astonishment at the film’s outstanding performance. They stated, “As distribution chiefs, we’re not often rendered speechless by a film’s performance, but Barbillion has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water.”

The movie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, taking audiences on an adventurous journey with Mattel Inc’s iconic doll into the real world.

While ‘Barbie’ ranks second in ticket sales for the year, with “The Super Mario Bros” leading the chart with a total box office revenue of $1.357 billion since its April release, the film’s success remains an incredible achievement in the entertainment industry.