Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha with Cong, AAP whip to MPs on Monday

The Delhi services bill is scheduled to be discussed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, and both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have issued whips to their MPs, urging them to be present till the adjournment. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, has already been passed in the Lok Sabha.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress’ chief whip in the Upper House, emphasized the importance of the discussion on Monday and requested all party members to be present without fail and support the party’s stance.

The AAP also issued a whip to its MPs, urging them to be present in the Rajya Sabha on Monday and Tuesday.

The bill aims to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, which nullified a Supreme Court judgment that granted control of “services” in the NCT administration to the Delhi government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move the corresponding bill for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The INDIA alliance of opposition parties will make efforts to oppose the bill, but the NDA, along with support from BJD, YSRCP, nominated members, and some Independents, seems to have favorable numbers in the 238-member House.