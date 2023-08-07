Disney+ Hotstar unveils new series ‘The Freelancer’

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a new series titled “The Freelancer,” based on Shirish Thorat’s book “A Ticket to Syria.” This high-scale thriller will be created and showrun by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, known for his works like “Special 26” and “Special Ops.” The series will be directed by Bhav Dhulia and features a talented ensemble cast, including Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Sushant Singh, Kashmira Pardeshi, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, and Navneet Malik. Produced by Friday Storytellers, the show revolves around an extraordinary rescue mission of a young girl held captive in war-torn Syria.

Neeraj Pandey described “The Freelancer” as a gripping narrative, inspired by Shirish Thorat’s book that tells the true story of Aliya. Mohit Raina portrays the titular Freelancer, while Anupam Kher takes on the role of the analyst Dr. Khan, and Kashmira Pardesi portrays Aliya. The series is set in multiple international locations and brings to life a world rarely explored or seen before.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, expressed excitement about the upcoming show and praised Neeraj Pandey’s storytelling abilities. The viewers have previously enjoyed “Special Ops,” and they eagerly await the release of “The Freelancer,” anticipating powerhouse performances and thrilling storytelling.

With its compelling storyline, remarkable cast, and diverse filming locations, “The Freelancer” promises to be an intriguing addition to Disney+ Hotstar’s lineup of riveting series. The production team, led by Neeraj Pandey and Bhav Dhulia, has put tremendous effort into bringing this gripping rescue mission to life, and they hope the audience will embrace and enjoy the enthralling tale that unfolds in the war-torn landscapes of Syria.