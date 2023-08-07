Emirate in UAE announces temporary closure of night swimming at beaches

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has announced temporary closure of night swimming at beaches. The authority took this decision due unstable weather.

‘In order to avoid the risks of weather fluctuations that are prevailing in the emirate, the Dubai Municipality announces the temporary closure of the night swimming beaches beginning at 7 o’clock tonight. Your well-being and protection is our top priority’, said the authority.

Earlier the civic authority has announced temporary closure of public parks.