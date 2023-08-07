Floods displace 85 families in Mizoram

Amidst incessant rainfall for the past four days, flood havoc has struck two districts of Mizoram, resulting in the evacuation of 85 families to safer locations. Low-lying regions in the southernmost district of Lawngtlai and its neighboring district Lunglei are now submerged in water. In Lunglei district, 40 families from Tlabung town and nearby villages have been moved to schools, a community hall, and a trade facilitation center due to the swelling of the Khawthlangtuipui river. The rising water levels have partially submerged several houses in the affected areas.

Authorities reported that no casualties have been recorded as of now, but the water level continues to rise due to continuous rainfall. In response to the crisis, officials and volunteers from the Young Mizo Association (YMA), a prominent civil society organization, are actively engaged in rescue operations.

Meanwhile, in Lawngtlai district’s Chawngte town, around 45 families were also evacuated to safer places due to the flooding. The situation is particularly dire in Kamalanagar-IV area, where some dwellings are fully submerged in water.

The district administration is closely monitoring the situation and working to mitigate the impact of the floods. As the heavy rain persists, residents in these vulnerable regions are facing challenges, and the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure their safety and provide necessary support.

The ongoing rescue operations and monitoring efforts aim to safeguard lives and property while grappling with the unpredictable consequences of incessant rainfall and flooding. The local community is rallying together to assist those affected and alleviate the hardships brought about by this natural disaster.