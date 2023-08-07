Gulf country introduces visit visas for tourists from 8 countries

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has introduced visit visas for visitors from eight new countries. The Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia announced this. Tourists coming from these countries can apply for the permit either electronically on arrival at one of the country’s ports. People who enter the Kingdom on this visa are allowed to perform Umrah, visit relatives and friends and to do business activities in the country.

The following are the countries:

Albania

Azerbaijan

Georgia

Kyrgyzstan

Maldives

South Africa

Tajikistan

Uzbekistan

The Ministry also outlined some rules that visitors should be aware of:

The duration of stay stipulated on the visa must be adhered to. Multiple-entry visas have shorter durations of stay.

In order to avoid penalties, visitors must leave the Kingdom before the duration of stay expires.

Visitor visa holders cannot perform Umrah during Hajj or earn a wage in the country.

Visas can only be renewed after they have expired.