Kuki People’s Alliance, an NDA ally, breaks alliance with BJP-led Manipur govt.

NDA ally Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) made an important announcement on Sunday, revealing their decision to withdraw support from the BJP-led government in Manipur. KPA president Tongmang Haokip conveyed this development in a letter addressed to Governor Anusuiya Uikey. The decision was driven by the ongoing ethnic rioting that has resulted in a staggering loss of more than 160 lives in the past three months.

In his letter, Haokip expressed that after careful consideration of the current situation, continued support for Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s government is no longer fruitful. As a result, the KPA’s support to the Manipur government is now officially withdrawn and deemed null and void.

The KPA holds two MLAs in the 60-member House – Kimneo Haokip Hangshing from Saikul and Chinlunthang from Singhat. The BJP, on the other hand, has 32 members in the Manipur Assembly, with additional support from five NPF MLAs and three independent legislators. The opposition includes seven MLAs from the NPP, five from the Congress, and six from JD(U). This development could have significant implications for the political landscape in Manipur.