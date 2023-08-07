Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s spy thriller ‘Devil- The British Secret Agent’ hits theaters on Nov 24!

Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, renowned for his roles in ‘Athanokkade’, ‘Hare Ram’, ‘118’, and ‘Bimbisara’, takes on the character of a British spy in the forthcoming movie ‘Devil – The British Secret Agent.’ The film, directed by Naveen Medaram, is set in pre-Independence India, during the twilight of the British Raj in 1945. Featuring the picturesque backdrop of the Madras Presidency, the plot revolves around Kalyan Ram’s character, a British spy entangled in a gripping mystery.

While the film’s details are mostly shrouded in secrecy, the makers have hinted that it will interweave past and present, unveiling a captivating enigma that demands Kalyan’s espionage expertise and utmost discretion.

Teased as a super spy, Kalyan Ram’s codename ‘Devil’ highlights his status as the British Raj government’s ace investigator, reserved only for the most significant cases. Joined by actress Samyukhta Menon as the female lead, the movie promises a captivating blend of grand production, action, and an intriguing storyline.

With its release scheduled for November 24, ‘Devil – The British Secret Agent’ is poised to captivate audiences in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, complemented by stunning cinematography and visuals. It joins the ranks of other high-budget Telugu action features, including Prabhas’ ‘Salaar Part 1.’