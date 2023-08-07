NDA’s partner, Kuki People’s Alliance withdraws support for the Biren Singh govt

The Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA), a partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has recently announced its decision to withdraw support from the government in Manipur, led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. In a letter addressed to Governor Anusuiya Uikey, KPA President Tongmang Haokip expressed the party’s move to sever ties with the BJP-led government due to the ongoing ethnic rioting that has resulted in the loss of over 160 lives in the last three months.

Although this withdrawal affects the political dynamics, it will not jeopardize the government’s stability, as the BJP holds 37 out of 60 seats in the Manipur Assembly. Haokip highlighted that the KPA carefully considered the prevailing situation and concluded that their support to the current administration is no longer fruitful. Thus, they officially withdrew their backing, rendering it null and void.

With two MLAs in the assembly, the KPA had provided external support to the government. However, given the current circumstances, the association’s support has become ineffectual. The National People’s Party (NPP) holds seven MLAs, while the National People’s Front (NPF) and Congress have five legislators each. The KPA has taken a significant step in voicing its concerns and disengaging from the coalition government amidst the ongoing turmoil in the state.