NYT investigation reveals links Chinese propaganda in India and abroad to US millionaire

New York: An investigation by New York Times has revealed that a US millionaire is behind the Chinese propaganda in India and abroad. As per NYT, Neville Roy Singham is pushing the Chinese propaganda worldwide.

Neville Roy Singham is the son of a Sri Lankan leftist academic, Archibald Wickeramaraja Singham. Neville Roy Singham is a longtime activist who founded the Chicago-based software consultancy Thoughtworks. He is now based in Shanghai, China. He also financed a news website in India. The site was raided by Indian investigation agencies in 2021.

The investigation by the US based daily revealed that Neville Roy Singham is working closely with the Chinese government and also financing its propaganda worldwide.

‘What is less known, and is hidden amid a tangle of nonprofit groups and shell companies, is that Mr Singham works closely with the Chinese government media machine and is financing its propaganda worldwide,’ the report says. The report claims that hundreds of millions of dollars were given to groups that propagate Chinese ideology by Singham. These propaganda groups are funded through American nonprofits flush with at least US$275 million in donations.

‘But Mr Singham, 69, himself sits in Shanghai, where one outlet in his network is co-producing a YouTube show financed in part by the city’s propaganda department. Two others are working with a Chinese university to “spread China’s voice to the world. And last month, Mr Singham joined a Communist Party workshop about promoting the party internationally,’ the report says.

‘Mr Singham’s groups have produced YouTube videos that, together, racked up millions of views. They also seek to influence real-world politics by meeting with congressional aides, training politicians in Africa, running candidates in South African elections and organising protests like the one in London that erupted into violence. The result is a seemingly organic bloom of far-left groups that echo Chinese government talking points, echo one another, and are echoed in turn by the Chinese state media,’ NYT says.

Meanwhile, Singham has denied all accusations. He said that that he does not work at the direction of the Chinese government. ‘I categorically deny and repudiate any suggestion that I am a member of, work for, take orders from, or follow instructions of any political party or government or their representatives. I am solely guided by my beliefs, which are my long-held personal views.,’ he wrote in an email to NYT.

Meanwhile, Union minister Anurag Thakur criticized the Congress over this issue. He accused the Congress of defending US millionaire Neville Roy Singham and media portal NewsClick when they were investigated by Indian agencies.