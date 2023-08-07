Philips launches new soundbar in India: Details

Mumbai: TPV Technology, the authorized partner of Philips, has introduced the Philips TAB7007 soundbar with a wireless subwoofer in India. The soundbar is priced at Rs 21,990 and is available on major e-commerce platforms across the country.

The device offers a 2.1CH wireless subwoofer with a powerful 240W dynamic sound output. The soundbar offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, Optical-in, Audio-in, and Advanced HDMI ARC technology.

The device features a Robust Metal Grille, ensuring clear sound delivery. It has two front-firing speakers which ensure a true surround sound effect, enhanced further by the integration of Dolby Audio.