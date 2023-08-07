Saudia launches direct flight to this country

Riyadh: The national air carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudia has launched new direct flights connecting Riyadh and Jeddah with Beijing in China. The new flight services were launched in partnership with the Air Connectivity Program (ACP).

Saudia will operate two flights from Jeddah to Beijing every Monday and Friday. It will also operate two flights from Riyadh every Sunday and Wednesday.

In the last 7 months, Saudia has introduced as many as 25 new destinations.