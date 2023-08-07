Season of Mutti Fruits in Sabarimala’s Forest!

In the Mookkanpetti area of Kottayam, the plump red mutti fruits, exclusively grown in the Sabarimala forest, have become the latest craze. Local residents discovered wild trees laden with these thick bunches of fruits, which they now pluck and sell in the nearby fruit markets.

These delicious red fruits are highly sought after, selling for Rs 60 per kilo, with over 80 kilos already sold in the Erumely region alone. Native to the mighty Western Ghats, mutti fruits earned their name from their growth on both tree trunks and branches, extending to the lower part of the tree. The outer shell is broken to reveal the sweet jelly-like fruit, about the size of a gooseberry and with a delightful sweet and sour taste.

Some locals suggest that these fruits are perfect for cooking curries as well. However, their vibrant red color attracts wild animals, particularly wild tuskers, who often knock down the trees to savor these tempting fruits.

Unfortunately, such fallen trees won’t bear fruit again, and it takes years for a new mutti tree to grow from the remnants of the fallen one. Despite the challenges of finding these fruits in the wilderness without attracting the attention of wild elephants and other animals, mutti saplings are available at the district forest products nursery in Kanakapalam, run by the social forestry section of the forest department. The nursery collects the fruits for seeds from the forests in Sabarimala.