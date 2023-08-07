Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on August. BSE Sensex settled at 65,953.48, up 232.23 points or 0.35%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,597.30, up 80.30 points or 0.41%.

About 1954 shares advanced, 1637 shares declined, and 186 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Divis Laboratories, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance, LTIMindtree and Adani Ports . Top losers were Britannia Industries, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Stat Bank of India and Axis Bank.

Among sectors, healthcare and information technology indices up 1% each, and realty index added 0.5%. However, PSU Bank index fell 0.6%. BSE midcap index rose 0.5% and smallcap index was up 0.25%.