Kerala CM cautions Left colleagues to tread carefully on matters of faith amid Ganesha myth controversy

Kerala’s Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has stressed the importance of sensitivity when addressing matters related to faith. During a meeting of the state-ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) parliamentary committee, Pinarayi advised his colleagues to exercise caution when discussing faith, noting that their words could be easily misinterpreted.

Emphasizing the significance of the faithful in society, Pinarayi acknowledged that the LDF values individuals of all faiths, and highlighted that faith is not confined to any particular group. This counsel from Pinarayi arises in the midst of a controversy surrounding the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala, sparked by remarks made by Kerala Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer concerning the Hindu deity, Lord Ganesha.

Shamseer’s recent speech at a school in Ernakulam stirred up trouble when he criticized the Centre for promoting myths instead of science and technology. He referred to ‘Lord Ganesha’ as a myth, asserting that the belief lacks a scientific foundation. This statement ignited a furor, prompting the BJP and right-wing organizations to launch a campaign against Shamseer and call for his resignation.

Consequently, the Nair Service Society (NSS) held protests demanding an apology from Shamseer. Meanwhile, MV Govindan, the CPM state secretary who initially supported Shamseer’s remarks, later changed his stance. Govindan, who had questioned the status of Ganapati as a myth, later reprimanded the media for misconstruing his comment. The ongoing situation underscores the delicate nature of discussions around faith and beliefs.