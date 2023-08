Asian Champions Trophy: India to face Pakistan today: Possible playing XI

Chennai: In hockey, Indian men’s team will face Pakistan in its final group match of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai today. The match will begin at 8:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

World No. 4 India is on top of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey points table with 10 points from 4 matches. india defeated China by ‘7-2’, Malaysia by ‘5-0’and a ‘1-1’ draw against Japan. India is the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far. World number 16 Pakistan are fourth in points table with 5 points from 4 matches.

India and Pakistan, both three-time Asian Champions Trophy winners, last met at the Asia Cup 2022 in Jakarta and played out a 1-1 draw. Pakistan lead India 82-64 in head-to-heads but India have not lost to Pakistan in their previous 14 encounters.

Squads:

India: RP Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh

Pakistan: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Mohammad Abdullah, Aqeel Ahmed, Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Mohammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Arshad Liaquat, Ehtisham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Imad, Zakaria Hayat, Mohammad Murtaza Yaqub, Mohammad Umar Bhutta (c), Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Roman

Possible playing XI:

India: Krishan Pathakss, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Mandeep Singh

Pakistan: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Aqeel Ahmed, Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Afraz, Arshad Liaquat, Ehtisham Aslam, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Umar Bhutta (c), Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, Abdul Hanan Shahid