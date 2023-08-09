Bhilwara rape-murder: Sachin Pilot says cruelty with minor girl breached ‘all levels of humanity’

Bhilwara: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday visited Rajasthan’s Bhilwara and said the cruelty with the minor girl who was raped and killed cannot be accepted in any civilised society. The incident pertains to the alleged gang rape and murder of a minor girl whose body parts were found in a coal furnace in Bhilwara.

‘The incident that was carried out and the brutality with which a minor girl was raped and murdered, cannot be accepted in any civilised society. The people who carried out this incident have crossed the limits of humanity. Those who had committed this heinous crime have crossed the limits of humanity’, Pilot told reporters.

The Congress leader also met the relatives of the victim and spoke to the Bhilwara Police to seek an update on the investigation in the matter. ‘I’ve met the relatives of the victim and got to know that all the accused have been arrested and the police are also going to detain the two minors…The administration has informed me that the court will conduct hearings daily and charge POCSO case and take strict actions against them’, he added.

Earlier, on August 6, a four-member committee of BJP women MPs met the family of the victim. The minor was allegedly gang-raped and burnt to death, the police have said, adding that her remains were found inside a coal furnace. Police said some local residents found the charred remains of the girl and her bangles inside the furnace. The police have arrested seven accused in connection with the alleged gangrape and murder case.