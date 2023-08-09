BWF World Rankings: PV Sindhu gains two spots

Mumbai: Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu gained two places to reach the 15th spot in the latest BWF World ranking. But, India’s Kidambi Srikanth lost a place and slipped to 20th position

HS Prannoy, who finished runner-up at Australian Open, and Lakshya Sen were static at world number 9 and 11 respectively. Priyanshu Rajawat climbed three spots to reach world number 28 while Mithun Manjunath and Kiran George jumped seven and six places to be at the 43rd and 49th positions.

Also Read: United Airlines to increase frequency of flights to India from US

The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remain the best placed Indians at world number 2. The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand slumped to 19th spot after losing two spots.