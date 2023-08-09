Deliciously Unique: Sweet Plantain-Coconut Vada Recipe with a Twist

Uzhunnu vada, a beloved teatime treat in Southern India, has gained popularity as a side dish for dosas and idlis. But, for a change from the traditional uzhunnu vada, here’s a delightful sweet variation that makes for a scrumptious dessert. Interestingly, this sweet vada doesn’t include the main ingredient of urad dal found in the usual uzhunnu vada. This intriguing recipe surfaced on the Instagram page Malayala Ruchi. Let’s delve into the details.

Ingredients:

– 2 ripe plantains (steamed and seeds removed)

– ½ cup grated coconut

– 1 tsp cardamom powder

– 1 tsp cumin seeds

– A pinch of baking soda

– 4 tbsp sugar or jaggery

– ¼ cup wheat flour

Preparation:

1. Thoroughly mash the steamed plantains.

2. Add grated coconut, cardamom powder, cumin, and baking soda to the mashed plantains.

3. Incorporate sugar or jaggery into the mixture and combine well.

4. Introduce the wheat flour into the mixture, giving it a thorough mix.

5. No additional water is needed due to the moisture from the steamed plantains.

6. Take a portion of the dough and shape it into a vada while creating a hole in the center.

7. Deep-fry the vadas in hot coconut oil until they turn crispy and golden.

8. Your delectable sweet vadas, perfect for an evening snack, are now ready to be relished.