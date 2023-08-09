DU establishes Centre for Tribal Studies to understand and empower indigenous communities

Delhi University (DU) has announced the creation of the Centre for Tribal Studies (CTS) with the objective of comprehending tribal practices, culture, language, religion, economy, commonalities, and connection with nature from an India-centric standpoint. This announcement was made on the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. The establishment of the CTS is aimed at addressing contemporary issues concerning the development and well-being of tribal communities. The governing body of the center includes Professor Prakash Singh as its chairperson, along with other academicians and external experts.

The CTS will focus on empowering India’s tribal population, constituting over eight percent of the country’s total population. It will study and document traditions and indigenous knowledge of Indian tribes, contributing to both public awareness and academic learning. The center will also bridge the gap for Denotified, Nomadic tribes, and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). Currently, the CTS will operate from the Department of Anthropology at DU.