Dubai launches new travel ban and arrest warrant fine system

Dubai: Dubai Public Prosecution has launched new travel ban and arrest warrant fine system. The new system named ‘Smart Fine Payment’ will help individuals convicted in criminal cases to pay fines electronically and have their travel restrictions automatically revoked.

The new system allows payment related to criminal judgments, in which fines are issued as judgments in presence, absenteeism, and legal presence. This service covers all stages of litigation, including primary, appeal, and cassation. After the fine payment, the smart service coordinates with the Dubai Police to cancel arrest warrants and halt searches for individuals.

The Dubai Public Prosecution updated that the customer can pay the fine amount by choosing the three methods.

— Individuals can click on the attached link in the text message sent by the Public Prosecution. The customer, after clicking on the link, will be redirected to a page to login using the digital ID, and then pay the fine electronically.

— Fines can be settled through payment machines for a electronic payment process or at cash payment machines. These machines accept banknotes of all denominations until the fine is fully paid. Fines can also be paid electronically using cards.

— Fines can be paid on the website of the Public Prosecution, where the customer can log in by using the digital ID, and pay the fine electronically.

After successful payment of the incurred fines, the customer will receive a text message from the Public Prosecution confirming the completion of the payment process. This message will also indicate the cancellation of the arrest warrant and the stop the search for the individual.