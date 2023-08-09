JDU, RJD criticise Smriti Irani’s comments on dynasty politics, corruption in Congress

On the second day of the no-confidence vote in Parliament, after Union minister Smriti Irani’s opening remarks, Janata Dal United (JDU) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) attacked her comments.

JDU Spokesperson Abhishek Jha criticised her remarks on dynastic politics and corruption by the Congress on Wednesday, asserting that the BJP lacks the moral authority to address these subjects.

‘BJP does not have the moral right to speak about dynasty politics and corruption. The sons of several BJP leaders are in politics. And if a leader accused of corruption joins the BJP, he becomes clean,’ Jha said while speaking to the media in Patna.

Smriti Irani launched a vicious attack on Congressman Rahul Gandhi earlier today in Parliament following his opening remarks. ‘India is not corrupt, so you are not India. India values merit over dynasty, and today more than any other is the time for people like you to keep in mind the advice given to the British to leave India. Both the dynasty and corruption left India. Now, merit has a place in India,’ remarked Irani. She was making reference to the brand-new opposition group INDIA.

Mrityunjay Tiwari, the spokesperson for the RJD, also slammed Irani for her comments, pointing out that the BJP is only focusing on Rahul Gandhi because they have nothing else to make a fuss over.

‘BJP is doing politics in the name of Rahul Gandhi, even on what he eats, because the party does not have any other option. BJP will have no option left in 2024,’ he said.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, gave the opening address to the debate on the second day of the no-confidence motion in Parliament today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was criticised by Rahul Gandhi for his response to the Manipur issue and for ‘not listening to the voice of the people.’ Among other things, he discussed PM Modi’s inaction on the violence in Haryana.