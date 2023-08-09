Kerala assembly urges renaming state to ‘Keralam’

The Kerala legislative assembly has unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday, urging the Central Government to officially change the state’s name to ‘Keralam’. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who proposed the resolution, appealed to the Union Government to alter the state’s name to ‘Keralam’ across all languages included in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

While the state is referred to as ‘Keralam’ in Malayalam, it is still known as ‘Kerala’ in other languages. The name ‘Kerala’ is also mentioned in the First Schedule of the Constitution. Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the need for consistency and unity across languages.

In the resolution, the Kerala Assembly has urged the Union Government to take swift measures to amend the name to ‘Keralam’ under Article 3 of the Constitution, ensuring it’s reflected as such in all the languages listed in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has welcomed the resolution without proposing any changes. Speaker AN Shamseer declared the resolution as unanimously adopted through a show of hands, showcasing the strong support for this proposed change.