Know how to check income tax refund status

Mumbai: According to the Income Tax Department, over 6.77 crore income tax returns were filed this fiscal. Close to 5.63 crore ITRs were verified and the Income Tax Department has processed 3.44 crore ITRs.The ITR refund is normally issued within 7 to 120 days of the day the return was filed.

Steps How To Check Income Tax Refund Status:

Step 1: Go to Income Tax India website at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/.

Step 2: Log in to the portal using your registered USER ID (PAN number), the password, and the captcha code.

Step 3: Look for ‘View Returns / Forms’.

Step 4: Then click on the ‘Select An Option’ link and then on ‘Income tax Returns’ link from the drop-down list.

Step 5: Enter the assessment year and click on submit.

Step 6: To check the details, click on the ITR acknowledgment number to view the ITR refund status.

The ‘refund paid’ status is also recorded in the ‘Tax Credit Statements’ in Form 26AS.