Smriti Irani criticizes Rahul Gandhi for ‘flying kiss’, accuses him of misogyny.

Union Minister Smriti Irani didn’t hold back on Wednesday when addressing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s alleged blowing of a flying kiss towards female members of Parliament. Irani didn’t mince words, labeling Gandhi as a “misogynist man” and criticizing the act for its lack of dignity.

Adding weight to the matter, women MPs from the BJP officially lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla regarding the incident. But that wasn’t the only point of contention for Irani. She also took issue with Gandhi’s recent “murder of India in Manipur” comment made during a Lok Sabha session, highlighting the unprecedented nature of such a statement in parliamentary democracy.

In response to Gandhi’s assertion, Irani stood firm in emphasizing that Manipur is an integral part of India, and she condemned the behavior displayed. Expressing her concerns about the Congress leader’s statements, she questioned whether these remarks were endorsed by the Congress leadership, referencing a Congress member who suggested a referendum on Kashmir.

Irani didn’t hold back in her criticism of the Congress party itself either. She asserted that Gandhi and his party do not represent the entirety of India due to their perceived corruption and incompetence. She even referenced Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, juxtaposing it with the violence that the region had witnessed. Irani credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to abrogate Article 370 as a turning point in the region.

Asserting that Article 370 would never be restored, Irani not only addressed the immediate concerns but also delved into history. She highlighted the bloodshed associated with the Congress party’s history, citing instances like the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the unrest in Kashmir during Congress regimes at the Centre.

In this exchange, Smriti Irani utilized strong language to underscore her concerns and criticisms of Rahul Gandhi’s actions and the Congress party’s history, showcasing a firm stance on multiple issues of national importance.