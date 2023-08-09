United Airlines to increase frequency of flights to India from US

New Delhi: US based air carrier, United Airlines has decided to increase frequency of flights to India. The airline will launch another direct flight service operations between Delhi-New York. The airline will operate two flights a week from October 29 this year.

United Airlines will deploy its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft for the service. This aircraft has a seating capacity of 257 flyers, including 149 economy passengers, 21 seats for premium ones, and 48 seats for business class customers. United Airlines is the only US carrier, which is all set to operate 787 Dreamliner aircraft from India.