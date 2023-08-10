Authorities apprehended six terrorist associates in J&K

Six associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group have been apprehended in the Baramulla and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir, as reported on Thursday. Authorities uncovered a terror module in the Uri area of Baramulla, leading to the arrest of three LeT associates involved in operating the module. Acting on a tip-off, security forces jointly conducted patrols, leading to the detention of a suspected individual named Showkat Ali Awan.

Subsequent investigation resulted in the recovery of two grenades. Awan disclosed the names of his accomplices Ahmad Din and Mohammad Sadeeq Khatana, who were also apprehended. The two revealed additional weapons, including a Chinese pistol, pistol magazine, and live rounds. The suspects were reportedly engaged in cross-border arms and ammunition smuggling on the orders of Pakistan-based terror handlers. Similarly, three more terrorist associates linked to LeT were arrested in Budgam, central Kashmir, with incriminating materials recovered. The arrestees are identified as Qaisar Ahmad Dar, Tahir Ahmad Dar, and Aqib Rashed Ganie, with recovered materials logged for further investigation. A case has been registered for both incidents.