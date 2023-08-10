Defence forces to purchase 2,150 high mobility vehicles

The Ministry of Defence issued two Requests for Information (RFI) on Wednesday to acquire High Mobility Vehicles (HMV), with plans to initially purchase 2,150 of these vehicles. These vehicles are intended to transport payloads of at least 8,000 kg and will be deployed along both the western (Pakistan) and northern (China) borders.

One of the RFIs outlines the procurement of around 650 high mobility vehicles 6×6 with material handling cranes (HMV 6×6 with MHC). The second RFI is for acquiring approximately 1,500 high mobility vehicles 6×6 General Service (HMV 6×6 (GS)).

Sources indicate that the aim is to gradually replace older vehicles with these new ones in various units. The vehicles need to be capable of maneuvering narrow mountain roads with sharp turns, making them suitable for the terrain.

Both types of vehicles are designed for transporting heavy equipment, including ammunition, on various types of roads and tracks. The vehicles will feature a 6×6 drive and should be able to carry payloads of at least 8,000 kg in cross-country terrains.

The vehicles are expected to be adaptable for different purposes, such as troop transportation and carrying containers on the flatbed. They will be used for operations in diverse conditions, including day and night operations in both plain and desert terrains as well as mountainous terrains up to 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) in altitude.

The procurement of these vehicles is aligned with the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The RFI is intended for Indian vendors who can manufacture the vehicles with a significant percentage of indigenous content either independently or in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers.