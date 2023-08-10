FBI raid results in death of US man who threatened Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

The FBI reported that during a raid on Wednesday, one of its agents shot and killed a man from Utah who was reportedly making threats against Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, and law enforcement officers.

The incident happened early on Wednesday as investigators tried to execute arrest and search warrants at a home in Provo, south of Salt Lake City, according to the FBI in Salt Lake City.

The FBI did not name the man or explain why an arrest was desired. The FBI issued a statement saying that it “takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously” and that an investigation was ongoing.

A White House representative stated that Biden had been briefed on the FBI operation before his Wednesday travel to Utah and directed any follow-up inquiries to the FBI.

The suspect was identified as Craig Robertson in a federal complaint that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah provided to Reuters. According to the accusation, he published an online plea for Biden and Harris’ murder in September. Additionally, prior to Biden’s intended visit to Utah, he allegedly threatened the vice president online.

The complaint reveals that the man allegedly threatened U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg while Bragg was conducting an investigation into former President Donald Trump.

The suspect claimed to be going to New York to “fulfil my dream of iradicating (eradicating)” Bragg in one post that was submitted to the case.

According to the complaint, the suspect was accused of making threats against the president, making threats over state lines, and using threats to intimidate or obstruct federal law enforcement. ABC News had earlier reported on the complaint and the raid.

The Secret Service, which protects the president, vice president, and their families, said on Wednesday that it was aware of the FBI investigation involving a person in Utah who had made threats against a protectee.

According to a Reuters investigation published on Wednesday, political violence in the deeply divided United States is at an all-time high.