Forex Market: Indian rupee opens flat against the US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Thursday. Investors are waiting for the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy.

At the interbank foreign exchange the Indian currency opened at 82.81 a dollar. The Indian rupee settled at 82.82 on Wednesday.

The US dollar index , which measures the US currency against six counterparts remained firm at 102. On Wednesday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) t bought Indian shares worth Rs 644.11 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 597.88 crore.