Kawasaki launches 2024 Z H2 and Z H2 SE in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Kawasaki India has launched its 2024 Z H2 and Z H2 SE in the country. The former is priced at Rs 23.48 lakh (ex-showroom). While the latter costs Rs 27.76 lakh (ex-showroom). The Z H2 is available in Metallic Carbon Grey with Ebony paint scheme and the Z H2 SE is offered in Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Grey with Ebony color combination.

The new bikes are powered by a supercharged inline-4 engine. This engine delivers 197.2 bhp at 11,000rpm and 137 Nm of torque at 8,500rpm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Vivo unveils Pad Air: Details

The standard version has a manually adjustable suspension setup and the SE variant features Showa Skyhook Technology, delivering an electronically adjustable shock absorption setup. The braking setup comprises of twin 320mm front discs and a solo 260mm rotor. Other feature highlights include a split seat, a sleek & slender tail section, and high-performance 17-inch alloy wheels.